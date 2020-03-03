Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 54.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 15.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after acquiring an additional 107,372 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 71.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Otter Tail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Otter Tail stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 154,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average is $52.33. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $215.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.40 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

