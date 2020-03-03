Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stock Holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Atlantica Yield were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the first quarter worth about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 17.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 21.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $213.29 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is 268.85%.

AY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantica Yield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

