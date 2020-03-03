Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stock Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,024,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,621,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 129,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,212,000 after buying an additional 144,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.96. 1,067,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,945. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GGAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

