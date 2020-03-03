Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 383 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 3,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

In other news, Director Samuel T. Byrne acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.87 per share, with a total value of $409,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Insiders bought 18,850 shares of company stock worth $1,576,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,427. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.03, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.00%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

