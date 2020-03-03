Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

ERIE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Erie Indemnity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of Erie Indemnity stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.27. 132,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,063. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.52. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $137.42 and a one year high of $270.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $596.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 29.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.