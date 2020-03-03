Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,615,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,641,000 after acquiring an additional 377,366 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 161.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 55.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 972,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 345,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 55.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 402,960 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

MFA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $190,006.30. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,308,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,052. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.56. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

MFA FINL INC/SH Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.