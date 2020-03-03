Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 416 Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 833.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,382,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,273 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,823,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,131 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in BankUnited by 991.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 146,618 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BankUnited by 60.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 352,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 132,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,516,000 after acquiring an additional 108,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKU traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,676. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 21.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

