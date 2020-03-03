Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 933 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAXN stock traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.10. 938,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,827. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $90.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7,810.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $302,991.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,761,538.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $3,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,808,669.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,851 shares of company stock valued at $7,099,504. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AAXN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

