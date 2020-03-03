Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 249,522 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

ZIOP traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,596,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.96.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 16,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $76,681.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,719 shares in the company, valued at $458,271.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David M. Md Mauney sold 22,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $101,892.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 195,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,401 shares of company stock valued at $930,154 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZIOP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

