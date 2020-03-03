Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,001,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $172.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

