Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,237 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $32,654,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,963.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 312,925 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,581,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,191,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,791,000 after acquiring an additional 105,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEG. CJS Securities lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

LEG traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $39.14. 1,066,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,833. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

