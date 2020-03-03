Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $629,000 Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 449.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 93.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

OFC stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 970,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,576. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,392.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.92. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

