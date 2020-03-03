Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $659,000 Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMHC. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $780,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 135,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 682,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after buying an additional 19,774 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. G.Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,918,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,753. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $473,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $512,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

