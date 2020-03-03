Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $667,000 Stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,416 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encana were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Encana by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Encana by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,410 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Encana by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,898,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,039,000 after acquiring an additional 574,218 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Encana by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 97,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Encana by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 30,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,846 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECA shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Encana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of ECA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. 6,043,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,043,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Encana Corp has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

