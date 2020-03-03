Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $699,000 Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,999 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,291. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.94 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

In related news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $1,726,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,771.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 201,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. Insiders sold a total of 303,174 shares of company stock worth $3,577,852 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

