Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $702,000 Stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Centene by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,612,000 after buying an additional 139,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 19.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

CNC traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.03. 8,816,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090,891. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $68.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,784,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $650,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,920 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

