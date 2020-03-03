Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.83. 3,761,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

CIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

