Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 42,929 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 458.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.40. Perrigo Company PLC has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

