Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,335 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. 758,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. MacroGenics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.12.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 236.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. The business had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

