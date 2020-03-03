Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $569,000 Investment in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXTC. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,993,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 648.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 360,924 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,364,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXTC. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

Shares of NXTC traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $41.09. 275,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.00 and a quick ratio of 15.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21. NextCure Inc has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $109.00.

