Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 447,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 69,428 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFIX traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,286. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 2.72.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $370,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,526,107.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,039,561.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,774.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 331,071 shares of company stock worth $8,657,131 in the last 90 days. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFIX. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

