Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,002 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 244.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 479,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 340,268 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 1,042.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 219,301 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after acquiring an additional 168,592 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $9,588,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $9,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $925,953.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,988.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,778 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $67.34. The company had a trading volume of 770,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,284. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average is $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $76.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.