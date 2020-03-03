Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,558 Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 237,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 182,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,241 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth $17,004,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,950,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Macquarie raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

NYSE JHG traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,750. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.48 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

