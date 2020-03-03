Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 601 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,813 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 219,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

FHB traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. 1,548,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,252. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. First Hawaiian Inc has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.26.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.