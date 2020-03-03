Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 983 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

IBKR traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.66. 1,018,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

