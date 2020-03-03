Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRNB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,917,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,370 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 545,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after purchasing an additional 359,287 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $17,655,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRNB traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $63.65. The stock had a trading volume of 504,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,846. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.88 and a beta of 0.76. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $75.65.

In other news, insider Roy C. Hardiman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $247,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stefani Wolff sold 5,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $272,112.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,262. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRNB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Principia Biopharma Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

