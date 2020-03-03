Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Boot Barn by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 42,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1,395.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 281,508 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of BOOT traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.29. 1,206,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOOT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.