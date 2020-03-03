Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,357 Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,889.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,049 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,936.

A traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.32. 3,008,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,711. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.