Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,996 Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 88.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $163,000.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,902,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.47 per share, with a total value of $122,633,093.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 2,073,296 shares of company stock valued at $132,525,933 in the last ninety days.

Shares of KOD traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $67.01. 333,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,950. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79.

A number of research firms have commented on KOD. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.