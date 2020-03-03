Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,307,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth $2,886,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 36,692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 25,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.71. 1,766,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. Outfront Media Inc has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is 61.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OUT. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

