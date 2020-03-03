Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLGX. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Corelogic in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLGX traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $48.06. 1,321,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,455. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96. Corelogic Inc has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $51.74.

In related news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,516,889.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $783,425 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLGX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

