Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,645 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 138,271 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of VYGR stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,048. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $404.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89.

In related news, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $49,752.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,276 shares in the company, valued at $351,047.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $41,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,557 shares of company stock worth $234,562 in the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

