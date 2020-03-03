Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,993 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after buying an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 19.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 3.4% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in Southern by 16.8% in the third quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 13,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.04.

In related news, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $79,693.80. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,214,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,489,003 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $63.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,650,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.90.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

