Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 49,697 Shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,697 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Stemline Therapeutics worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 572,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 57,954 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 149,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 35,438 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after acquiring an additional 306,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 24,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $158,201.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $137,174.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,767 shares of company stock worth $617,769 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STML traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 768,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,692. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $301.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.43. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $18.22.

Stemline Therapeutics Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

