Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 53,183 Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,183 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,694,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 38,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,287,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,013 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 272,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 141,297 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

ACHN remained flat at $$6.76 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.59. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 8.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64.

ACHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

