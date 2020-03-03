Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 58,958 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,958 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NTLA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,786. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $669.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.12. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 230.92% and a negative return on equity of 36.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

