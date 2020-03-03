Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,110 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Krystal Biotech worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 194.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 308,298 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth $7,732,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth $6,916,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 322.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1,201.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $563,486.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,994,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,314,463.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.91. The stock had a trading volume of 117,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,976. Krystal Biotech Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a current ratio of 54.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRYS. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

