Raymond James Reiterates “C$5.50” Price Target for TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG)

Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Laurentian reduced their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TORC Oil and Gas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.13.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of TSE TOG traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.21. 1,309,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,286. TORC Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of C$2.98 and a 1 year high of C$5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -802.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. TORC Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,200.00%.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.