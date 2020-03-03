RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 75,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,070 shares of company stock valued at $709,538. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROLL. Bank of America lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

ROLL stock traded down $2.97 on Tuesday, hitting $167.76. 77,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,871. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.02 and a 1-year high of $185.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.64 and a 200-day moving average of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

