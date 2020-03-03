RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RICK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of RICK stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.56. 17,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,360. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $203.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 5.19%.

RCI Hospitality declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $835,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 852.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

