RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

RP has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RealPage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Get RealPage alerts:

RealPage stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.15. 42,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,564. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.76 and a beta of 0.84. RealPage has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $65.92.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $7,615,581.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,959,217.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 34,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $1,820,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,745,379.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,421 shares of company stock valued at $26,622,182 in the last 90 days. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in RealPage by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in RealPage during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in RealPage during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in RealPage by 465.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in RealPage during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.