Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RGNX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Regenxbio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regenxbio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.40.

RGNX stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 28,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 10.25. Regenxbio has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.28). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 268.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regenxbio will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Curran Simpson sold 5,922 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $296,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $160,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regenxbio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regenxbio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regenxbio by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regenxbio by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Regenxbio by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

