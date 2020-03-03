Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,551 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.1% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $8.28 on Tuesday, hitting $164.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,564,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,390,596. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.01. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,314.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.