Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

QSR traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.41. 2,859,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,693. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

