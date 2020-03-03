Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Holdings Trimmed by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,503 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Retrophin worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Retrophin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Retrophin by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Retrophin by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 248,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $52,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $644,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $145,868 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RTRX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.13. 281,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,192. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.77. Retrophin Inc has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. Retrophin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Retrophin Inc will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

