RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) Receives GBX 4,946.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,946.67 ($65.07).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHIM. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.61) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 4,540 ($59.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of RHI Magnesita stock traded down GBX 34 ($0.45) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,956 ($38.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29. RHI Magnesita has a 1-year low of GBX 2,886 ($37.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,020 ($66.04). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,295 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,761.35.

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

