Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of IYG stock traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.42. 214,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,912. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $121.14 and a 12 month high of $156.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.14.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

