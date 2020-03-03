Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd alerts:

NYSE:BGH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.82. 100,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,879. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1408 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.