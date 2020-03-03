Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 151.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNP traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,567,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.