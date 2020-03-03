Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $28,000 Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 138.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $14,029,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,234,000 after buying an additional 311,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.78. 1,399,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,522. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 28.01%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.